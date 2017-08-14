Fairmount Cemetery under state management

An Iowa District Court judge has placed Fairmount Cemetery under the control of the Iowa Insurance Division.

A spokesperson told TV-6 in July the cemetery had applied to the state to be put into a receivership due to a lack of money to operate.

The court order allows the Insurance Division to take over operation of the cemetery. The Division reached an agreement with the Pine Hill Cemetery Association to maintain and landscape the grounds and provide full management services to the cemetery.

The Insurance Division asks any consumer who owns burial or interment spaces, or who have purchased merchandise or services at the cemetery to send copies of any documents with updated contact information to the state.

Send any records to the Iowa Insurance Division, attention Connie Dykstra, at Two Ruan Center, 601 Locust St., 4th Floor, Des Moines, Iowa 50309-3738

The cemetery's new office hours will be held Monday/Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesday/Thursday 1-4 p.m, or by appointment. The phone number is 563-322-8663. The email address is FairmountCemCrematory@gmail.com