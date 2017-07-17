Fake $100 passed in Bettendorf

Do you recognize this man?

Bettendorf police are hoping to identify the man in the gray shirt after he passed a bogus $100 dollar bill to a store clerk.

According to a post on the police Facebook page, police are asking the public for help in identifying the man. You can see the clerk scrutinize the bill in the surveillance photos time-stamped 1:36 p.m. on July 10, 2017.

If you have any information, the post urges you to call Detective Bennett with the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4034