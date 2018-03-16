Fake $50 bills passed at Quad City CVS stores

Police are asking the public’s help finding a suspect who passed counterfeit bills at CVS stores in Rock Island and Moline.

On February 24th, 2018, the man presented clerks at each store with five fake $50 bills and asked that the money be placed onto a debit card he had, according to police.

It was discovered later that the bills are not real.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 30 years old who stands five feet six inches tall with “dreads” in his hair.

One of the clerks told police the man spoke with a “Caribbean accent.”

If you have information, call the tip line (309) 762-9500 or us the P3 Tips phone app.