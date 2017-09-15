Fall Foliage Facts

When out and about over the past week I've noticed some trees starting to drop their leaves and some even changing color. What leaves need to have very colorful foliage foliage in the fall are lots of sun and cool nights. We've had those recently. However leaves also need lots of rain during the growing season and no drought. Unfortunately for us, we did not have a very wet growing season and we are just entering a drought. This could lead to leaves drying out and falling before changing colors.

According to the Iowa DNR end of September and all of October are the peak times for fall foliage in our area.