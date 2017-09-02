A taste of fall arrives next week

Meteorological fall officially began on September 1 and the cooler temperatures aren't wasting any time making a visit! By the middle of this coming week, our normal highs will be running more than 10 degrees below where we should be.

It will feel warm and humid through your Labor Day weekend, appropriate for the unofficial last weekend of summer. Get that last swim in while you can though, because you won't have the chance to enjoy hot weather activities the rest of the week. A cold front will dig south through the area Monday night which will usher in some cool air from Canada. Highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 60's and low 70's Tuesday through Thursday! Though this front has the potential to produce a few showers or a storm Labor Day evening, sunny skies will rule our weather pattern Tuesday afternoon through next weekend.