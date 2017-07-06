Fallen Illinois trooper remembered as '1 of the best of us'

Hundreds of people lined the streets in central Illinois to honor an Illinois State Police trooper who died in a vehicle crash.

Photo of ISP Trooper Ryan Albin

Trooper Ryan Albin's funeral was Thursday at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City. After the funeral, hundreds of people stood along a flag-lined street as a vehicle procession traveled from the high school to the cemetery. The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports the service drew about 600 people including Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Albin died June 28 following a crash along Interstate 74 involving a tractor-trailer near a construction zone. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz said that "Ryan was one of the best of us" and that he "will be missed, but he will always be with us."