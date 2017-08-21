Fallen forensics: Judges routinely allow disavowed science

Judges across the U.S. continue to allow questionable forensic science at trials even though the reliability of many practices has been challenged.

Analysis of evidence like hair, bite marks, fingerprints, firearms and tire treads was once considered infallible but is now increasingly under fire and blamed for wrongful convictions.

The methods were once considered sound, but is now being challenged by lawyers and scientists who say it has not been studied enough to prove its reliability and in some cases has led to wrongful convictions.

Two reports by scientific boards have sharply criticized the use of such forensic evidence.

Some critics fear any progress may be lost after the administration of President Donald Trump announced the disbanding of a panel that had been studying how to improve the science.