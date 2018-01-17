Fallen officers honored in Annawan, Ill.

Two fallen officers from Annawan were honored Wednesday afternoon, January 17.

Community leaders, educators, friends and family members attended the dedication ceremony to officially designate the Illinois Route 78 overpass at Interstate 80 as the "Deputy Sheriff Adam Streicher and Trooper Chad Wolf Memorial Overpass." The two officers were both graduates of Annawan High School and both were killed in the line of duty.

Stark County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Streicher, was 23 years old when he was fatally shot during an altercation in Toulon, Ill. on March 22, 2002. He was attempting to serve a failure to pay warrant when he was shot.

Michigan State Trooper Chad Wolf was 38-years-old when he died August 28, 2015. Wolf was patrolling when he was fatally injured in a motorcycle accident.