Fallen officers remembered as part of National Police Week in Davenport

As bagpipes played, a line of officers moved in a procession outside Davenport Police Headquarters for a special day of remembrance.

Police officers, Scott County deputies, Iowa State troopers and members of the community gathered Monday morning to remember those killed in the line-of-duty. Police Chief Paul Sikorski says four officers died while protecting the city and not only is the ceremony important to those who serve, but also to the families of fallen officers.

"We have members of their families, one that happened 100 years ago, we still have family members to one, remember and reflect, but also two, out of support for officers who are protecting us now on the streets," Sikorski said.

According to the City of Davenport, the fallen officers are: Officer Emil Speth, killed Jan. 26, 1917; Officer Bernard Geerts, killed July 16, 1928; Sgt. William Jurgens, killed July 16, 1958; and Officer Michael Farnsworth, killed Dec. 5, 1971. All were fatally shot while on duty.

Before the ceremony ended, flower petals were tossed from a ladder truck.

