Fallen service members' families will no longer be charged tuition at University of Memphis

The University of Memphis will no longer charge tuition to the children and spouses of fallen service members.

It becomes the first school to offer a full ride "National Folds of Honor" scholarship.

Undergraduate students under the age of 24 who had a parent severely injured or killed while on active duty are eligible. Spouses of any age can also receive it if they have not remarried.

The average cost of tuition at Memphis is about $9.700 a year, plus room and board, fees and textbooks.