Families attend the 21st Lighting on the Commons in Moline

Braving the cold to watch the 21st Lighting on the John Deere Commons in Moline, Saturday.

Families got to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, while local choirs performed. There was even a guest appearance by none other than Santa Claus.

Santa was sans-reindeer, however, families and children posed for photos and ride around the block on a horse-drawn carriage.

"This is an excellent event for the community," John Deere attractions manager Brigitte Tapscott said. "For everyone to come out for cookies and cocoa, hear some great holiday music and it's just a kick-off to the holiday season, puts everyone in the spirit."