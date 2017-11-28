Families can start signing up for Christmas assistance program

Families can start signing up for Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program on Monday.

Iowa residents will be able to register at the Davenport location, while Illinois residents can register at the Moline location. Registration will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those wanting to sign up, they need to have a photo identification card for the head of household, social security or medical cards for each child, a piece of mail for proof of address and a working number.

Items for the Christmas assistance will be distributed by the Salvation Army in December.