Families explore different islands for ride the river

Hundreds of riders hopped on their bike for the annual ‘Ride the River’ this Sunday morning. The event which is a bi-state tour of the QCA has been a 34-year father's day tradition.

Volunteer’s unloaded bikes at Celebration Belle Riverboat in Moline, but the bikes didn't sit for long, as families paddled away into different bike trails. Families say the annual event has become a favorite.

“We have been doing it a few years now, it's become sort of a Father's Day tradition. We like to ride the bikes on the river. Usually, we do it a few times a year anyway,” said Steve Whitcher, a father.

“We get to play together a lot and even though he spends time at work, we still get to see each other,” said William Whitcher, Steve’s son.

Each year, organizers try to have a different theme. This year families will be going on an island adventure across the four islands in the Mississippi River. Organizers say this not only helps families learn about the different bike trails but is also a chance to celebrate dad.

“A good snapshot of people in our community, how they are, and how loving they are,” said Nate Lawrence, a volunteer with Ride the River.

Although the weather has been better in previous years, riders were still determined to get on with their day.

“We'll make it, we usually go from Davenport to East Moline at least,” said Whitcher.

Staff were also prepared for the heat by having EMS medics close by. They say at this event, you just never know what weather you will get. So they just try their best to make it work.

“This weather, I guess it could be worse, but it's hot,” said Lawrence.

Organizers say they are always looking for volunteers for next year. For more information go to www.riveraction.org/ridetheriver

