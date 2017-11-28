Families of Marion Schools sex abuse victims settle for $1.8-million

The Marion Independent School District has settled with three of the four families who filed suit alleging their children had been sexually abused by an in-classroom volunteer. According to documents provided by the district, the families received $600,000 each in exchange for dropping all claims against the District and teacher, Diane Graham.

Logan McMurrin, 16, was convicted of sexually abusing three kindergarten students at Starry Elementary during the 2016-2017 school year. A judge sentenced Logan McMurrin to the state training school in Eldora back May.

The teacher of the kindergarten class, Diane Graham, has been charged with failure to report. Her trial has been moved out of Linn County to Tama County. Her trial is scheduled to be held in January.