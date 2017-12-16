Families pick up toys at Toys for Tots Quad Cities pickup

Local families brought home some holiday cheer today after picking up toys at the second Toys for Tots pickup day at the Rock Island Warehouse.

The Toys for Toys Quad Cities coordinator, Sgt. Alice Ramos, says over 2,700 families will receive toys through the program this year.

Josh Reed, a Davenport resident, said receiving the gifts means the world to his family.

"It brings tears to our eyes because like I said, you want to give them the world and it's even cooler that people are willing to help out... To give toys to girls and boys that deserve it, you know? They deserve it," he said.

Many said it is a way to help families have a more special holiday season.

"Its a great thing for the community -- gives opportunities for families who may not have a whole lot," said Alfred Davis, a Davenport resident.

Kathy Chanton-Khemphomma said her family was very grateful for the gifts they received today.

"I mean well I say thank you. Very appreciated. It made us very, very happy. We couldn't afford Christmas this year, but here we are. Kids are happy," she said.

Doreen said she has bought toys for Toys for Tots in the past and that this year, the gifts will mean a lot to her granddaughters.

"And I'm grateful. Even told the Marines -- that's good teamwork. And that they feel good with themselves, you know, that they've given back. You know even communities, just knowing within your heart that you've done what you wanted to do within your heart," she said.

It is all a community effort.

"It's crazy to think these are probably families just like us probably in the same position as us, taking time to either donate their time or gifts to us, so it just truly shows that this community stays together and its really a beautiful thing," said Davis.

Last year, over 6,000 kids received toys. This year, Toys for Tots Quad Cities says they expect even more kids will receive toys. Some families also received bicycles through a lottery system.

Sunday, December 16, is the last pickup day at the Rock Island Warehouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

