Family: Clinton man shot and killed by Ankeny, Iowa police after armed robbery

The family of a former Clinton, Iowa man say he was shot and killed by Ankeny, Iowa police Saturday.

The family of Chris Leonard, tells TV6 he was visiting the Ankeny area from his new home in Missouri at the time of the incident.

According to police, who have not confirmed Leonard as the victim, they were called to a gas station around 4:30 Saturday afternoon for an armed robbery. Police say they located the suspect near another business a short time later. The suspect pointed a gun at officers who then shot and killed the suspect.

A firearm was found at the scene. Ankeny Police have not identified the officers involved in the shooting.

Leonard’s family say he was a father of four.

