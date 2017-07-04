Eldridge family honors late son through fireworks display

For the Lindaman family, holidays are often times about celebrating more than one occasion. Parents, Tracy and Matt have five children, one born on Memorial Day, one born on Halloween and another born on the Fourth of July. Tracy remembers watching fireworks from the hospital window the day her son Jack was born in 2003.

"We watched the fireworks together that first night and he literally thought every firework on the planet was in honor of him whether it was the Fourth of July or not so we let him think that, we didn't correct him."

As Jack grew, both Tracy and Matt noticed that something wasn't quite right. The couple said he wasn't hitting some of his milestones, which caused concerned. Nine months after he was born, Jack was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic condition that can cause children to weaken throughout their lifetime.

"Unfortunately he was stricken with that disease from the time that he was born," Matt said. "It's a genetic condition it's not something that you get from exposure to something."

Jack passed away a few years later at just 6-years-old. Coincidentally, the couple had another son born on the Fourth of July after Jack passed away. Their son Will is turning 6-years-old this Fourth of July, the couple said he is a blessing and gift to their family. To honor the life Jack lived and to celebrate Will, the Lindamans contribute to the Park View fireworks display every year.

"My husband always said that fireworks are beautiful and it's such a joy to everyone but every time they end you wish they could be here longer and that's so much the way we felt about Jack," Tracy said. "He was beautiful and amazing and breathtaking and it was over too quick and it went together perfectly and that's why we continue to stay a part of it."

In the past, the family has watched the fireworks display from their backyard. This year, Tracy and Matt said they might be ready to spend the evening with others in the community. The family hopes others enjoy the display and remember Jack, a family member that lit up their lives during his time on this earth.

"We feel very lucky to have been Jack's parents," Tracy said. "He taught us a lot of things and we hope that we make him proud every day."