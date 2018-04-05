Family Resources launches campaign supporting rape and sexual assault survivors

Local organizations are teaming up to support survivors of rape and sexual assault. It is called the "Start by Believing Campaign."

It was launched in April 2011. This month, Family Resources is asking people in the Quad Cities community to take the pledge. Those who sign promise to believe people who tell them they were sexually assaulted or raped.

“We know that survivors might disclose a number of times before reaching someone who actually believes them,” said president of Family Resources Mary Macumber Schmidt.

The pledge is one way the organization is commemorating rape and sexual assault awareness month. They are working with Davenport Police Department and Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities to rally people behind “Start by Believing.”

“We hope that it provides [survivors] indirectly support and maybe it will be the day that they decide it'll be OK take the risk to disclose for the first time and potentially get the support and the services that they need,” Macumber Schmidt said.

Family Resources says it is great to have organizations pledge, but it is really individuals who can make the difference.

“The reality of it is, generally speaking, probably almost on an everyday daily basis, we're always coming into contact with survivors of sexual assault, whether or not we know it or not,” Macumber Schmidt said.

She says there are a few easy ways to support someone when they disclose.

“Some examples of that might include accessing our website or our services, maybe helping that survivor make that first call or maybe event attending with them their first appointment,” Macumber Schmidt said.

She says more than a dozen community organizations have signed the pledge. Family Resources launched “Start by Believing” April 17.