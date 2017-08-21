Family and friends attended a vigil tonight for Trudy Appleby

Music, prayer, and emotional words filled the room at First Baptist Church tonight. Family and friends gathered at a vigil to remember Trudy Appleby on the 21st anniversary of her disappearance.

The pastor thanked all those who attended for supporting the Eddleman family throughout all of these years.

Some said this year's vigil was different, carrying with it a sense of hope after police named a person of interest in the case last week. However, family and friends said it does not make this any easier.

"This one's different because for the past 20 years, our question was: Who took her? Who was responsible? And as you know, they released a name just these last few days. So now we have a name... The only thing we don't have now is Trudy," said Kelly Carlson, who was Trudy's neighbor.

"We have one piece of the puzzle, which is a name, but it's still not closure... We still don't have our girl, so it makes it a little bit harder," said Amber Holderfield, Trudy's childhood friend.

Trudy's father also spoke and said he still wants answers.

Ray Eddleman, Trudy's uncle, said the community, his family, and friends give him a lot of support.

"Hope is all I hang on to. It's all I got," said Eddleman.

He said he hopes someone will do the right thing and come forward.