Family and neighbors in shock after teen is charged in Morrsion woman’s murder

Peggy Schroeder is remembered as a loving friend and caring neighbor.

On Saturday, July 8, the 53-year-old was found dead in her home after first responders were called to her home for a fire.

Sunday morning her 15-year-old daughter Anna Schroeder and another juvenile female were arrested in connection to her death.

The girls appeared in court today, Tuesday, July 11. Anna Schroeder was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, concealing a homicidal death, and arson, all in the death of her mother. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, the 15-year-old shot her mother in the head. Then she and the other juvenile tried to cover up the murder.

TV6 is naming Anna Schroeder due to the severity of her charges. The other girl has not yet been charged.

As family and friends learn more details about Peggy Schroeder’s death, the general consensus is they simply cannot believe this is all happening.

“In disbelief absolutely disbelief,” said neighbor Jessie Harridgen as she looked from her driveway towards Peggy’s house.

Harridgen says news of her garden-loving neighbor's death and the daughter's charges come as a shock.

“Yes, absolutely surprised,” she said of the 15-year-old facing felony charges. “I mean kids are kids, and kids are great, and smiles, and not killers.”

Harridgen says that’s not the Anna Schroeder she knew.

“She babysat different kids in the neighborhood, and you know she’s been down here before babysitting with one of the girls,” she said. “We all played outside and we talked.”

Harridegen lives just a few doors down from Peggy and Anna. She has a favorite adjective for the 53-year-old.

“She was a great person, she was like, an angel,” Harridegen said as she choked back tears.

That’s why she put up a memorial in front of Schroeder's house. It is a cross with flowers and a butterfly. The inscription reads ‘FLY HIGH SWEET ANGEL…” And at the foot of the cross sits a solemn white angel with folded hands.

Schroder’s 18-year-old daughter Kaylene says she couldn't be more touched by the memorial for her mom.

“It’s sweet with the flowers and the butterfly,” she said. “My mom loves to garden so much. That’s all she’d do with her time all the time is just garden. It’s just sweet to see it up.”

The teen says the past few days have been hard to comprehend.

“I’m a little lost right now. I’m still in shock I just, it’s hard to believe, you know, that your own sister could do this.”

Kaylene says she's been uplifted by community support.

“I mean I think pretty much almost half the town has messaged me, has shown some support in some way, and it’s great to know that I have people standing behind me to fall on.”

For now, she says her main focus is mourning her mother.

“I haven’t really thought about my sister,” she said when asked what she thinks about the charges. “She’s kind of irrelevant to me right now. I’m more worried about my mom and getting things the arrangements and stuff done.”

Based on the testimony in court today, Anna and the other girl were ordered to remain in juvenile jail in Galesburg. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 8.

