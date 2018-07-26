Family and police searching for missing Burlington mother and child

Police in Burlington are asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman and her child.

22-year-old Magen Ellen Clark of Burlington and her 10-month-old daughter were last seen on July 6. Magen's family from Kansas reported her and the child missing on July 23.

Police say Magen may be traveling in a maroon 1991 Nissan Stanza 4-door with Iowa license plate number GTV986.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.