Family donates to mental health agencies in memory of their son

George and Gloria Smith lost their son Adam to suicide on July 24, 2012.

"It's hard and it doesn't seem to be getting any easier," Gloria Smith says about the holiday season.

"The year before he died he got really distraught on Christmas Eve," she remembers. "He said, 'I should just blow my head off.'"

His family knows Adam Smith suffered from mental illnesses like schizophrenia and a delusional disorder.

George Smith says he wants an answer as to what happened to his son.

Five years later, the Smith family is helping agencies find the answer through a donation of $17,000 to Rock Island Mental Health Court, The Robert Young Center, and University of Iowa Research Hospitals.

Judge Peter Church, who presides over Drug and Mental Health Court, says the county has made progress.

"It's been improving," he thinks. "We have a better understanding of the resources we need and the ability to utilize those resources."

Amanda Miller, who works as a clinical care worker for UI's Psychiatric Department says research is chronically underfunded.

"What we need to know more about is what are some of the biological underpinnings that are happening," Miller explains. "What are some of the causes of these depressive episodes and of the thoughts of suicide that people experience."

The Smith Family hopes their efforts can aid other families like theirs.

"If we can save one child and one family from going what we went through, it will all be worth it," Gloria Smith says.