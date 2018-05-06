Family, friends gather to mourn the life of Destiny Orr-Clark

Tonight family and friends gathered to celebrate and mourn the life of a young Davenport woman who was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Dozens of people gathered at LeClaire Heights Park to remember 19-year-old Destiny Orr-Clark. Family said today would have been her 20th birthday.

According to Davenport Police, she was shot near the intersection of East 36th Street and Davenport Avenue early Friday morning. That's behind the Old Town Shopping Center on Kimberly Road.

Destiny's aunt Tina Chambers says she felt numb when she first found out about her niece's death. She says, "I was numb all over, it felt like when someone took your breath away and you stop breathing. I'm pretty sure you never want to have that feeling."

Friends say she was meeting a friend and when the shooter appeared and put a gun to her head. They say she was shot through the side and later died.

Destiny was transported to Genesis East where she was pronounced dead. Friends of the family say Clark was pregnant.

After meeting in LeClaire Heights Park, tonight's gathering plans to visit the location where Destiny was killed.

Destiny's aunt Kizzie Conner says, "the family is here to support us all, we love Destiny, today is her birthday and that's all that matters, she's in a good place now."

No word on any arrests made at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.

