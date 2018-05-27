Family, friends tee off at Reed-O Invitational to remember local father

Today family and friends gathered for the 9th annual Reed-O Invitational golf tournament fundraiser in honor of Andrew Reed from Savanna, Illinois.

Reed was a train conductor who lost his life in a train accident in Bettendorf back in 2009.

The tournament raises money for scholarships given to high school students in Andrew Reed's name.

Organizer Dustin Hayden says, "Every year we give out $500 scholarships."

This year, they gave out $4,000 worth of scholarships to students who they say share Andrew's same qualities. Hayden says they choose students who are three-sport athletes who maintain good grades.

The tournament is also for Reed's daughter, 10-year-old Brynn Reed. She says she was too young to remember her father, but has stepped up to help out with the event honoring his memory.

Hayden says, "its a Brynn thing. its something we wanted her to be proud of when she grew older."

Organizers are counting up the proceeds tonight, they expect to raise between four and five-thousand dollars.