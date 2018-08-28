Family gets stolen brass vases back

The Muscatine Police Department is asking people with loved ones buried in local cemeteries to contact their office. That, after more than 400 stolen brass vases were recently recovered.

“Time to put the fall flowers on,” said Linda Crews.

Linda Crews loves to maintain the flowers on her mother’s and grandparent’s graves. Visiting St. Mary’s Cemetery in Muscatine gives her a chance to be in the presence of her loved ones.

“At Christmas we always put a Santa Claus in moms because mom liked the Santa Claus,” said Crews.

That’s why she was devastated, when she noticed the brass vase on her grandparents grave site missing.

“It was pretty upsetting to think that someone would go through a cemetery and steal the vases off the graves,” said Crews.

The vase has since been returned, but Crews says she also believes her mother’s vase might have been stolen, but returned before they noticed.

“I noticed that my mom's vase which is always inside had been pulled out and was sitting up,” said Crews. "There's a chain that is usually, you know hanging from there that's attached to that and that was missing,”

The Muscatine Police Department says they first got a tip in April, when someone started seeing the stolen vases at Muscatine metals.

“I’m not sure exactly how many were stolen, but we were able to recover 419 of them,” said Anthony Kies, Investigative Lieutenant of the Muscatine Police Department.

The two men who run that junkyard have since been charged with knowingly accepting stolen property. Police believe the reason anyone would steal these vases is because of their metal value.

“If you were to buy all 419 the replacement value is somewhere between $250 to $290 because these are from $600 to $750 dollars apiece,” said Kies.

Crew says she's thankful and hopes this doesn't happen to other families.

“You try and pay your respects by putting flowers and stuff on their graves,” said Crews. “And to have that stuff stolen is just heartbreaking,”

Criminal charges are also being filed against 44-year-old Thomas Thornburg. Police say he is suspected of stealing brass vases from Memorial Park Cemetery.

