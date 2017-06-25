Family has wedding in UI hospital after shopping cart accident

A young couple had their wedding Saturday at the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital after their daughter was seriously injured in a shopping cart incident.

KCRG

Gavin and Haley Birkbeck tied the knot on the top floor of the hospital. They were surrounded by friends and family in a room overlooking the whole city. The hospital doesn't usually allow weddings in that room, but made a special exception.

"Today's been better obviously when things started Friday, we started off the day with all kinds of plans and things just didn't turn out the way we planned so we went to Dubuque and ended up here in Iowa City," Father of the bride Jeremy Brady said.

On Friday their daughter Zoey had to be airlifted to the hospital after a friend pushing a shopping cart that she was in fell. The friend grabbed the handle on the way down, causing the cart and Zoey to fall. Zoey suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed. Spinal fluid was draining from her ear.

The couple did not think their daughter would be able to make it to the actual ceremony, but the hospital was able to make it happen. A nurse stood by her to make sure she was O.K.

"At first we weren't allowed to bring her up but then they made it happen and it's amazing," Haley Birkbeck said.

The family was grateful to be together. Zoey is expected to make a full recovery.

"This has been just overwhelming the support we have received from everybody around has just been incredible, and it humbles me and my family to know that people care so much," Brady said.

The newlyweds plan to stay by her side in the hospital while she recovers.