Family members walk in honor of those who lost their lives to gun violence

In memory of their loved one's families came together to support those who lost their lives to gun violence on June 25th, 2017.

Event coordinator Lisa Nimmers said the walk is named after her son Dwight McCall Jr. who was killed on August 3, 2012.

Nimmers said her son Dwight would have been 28 years old.

19 families joined the walk to honor their family members.

“When they pull that trigger and kill someone they didn't only take that person's life they've ruined their lives as well. My son had the biggest smile. He was just a character, I miss him so much,” said Nimmers.

Bonded through gun violence, Pat Bowers lost her 22-year-old grandson. She said losing him was a pain she wishes families did not have to go through.

“Gun violence is everywhere and not only here in the quad cities but also in Waterloo where I live at. The more of us that pull together from various directions to try and put an end to it, is the best thing we can do,” said Bowers.

Janice Bryson and her family said the walk is a hard day for them. They walk in honor of 15-year-old Ayana Culbreth who was killed by a stray bullet at a bonfire on June 26th, 2016.

“She was a good girl. She was very quiet shy, never was a problem child at all. Every time I look at her picture, I think of the quiet strength in her… It should've never happened,” said Bryson.

Bryson said if families don’t come out to bring awareness to the community, change won’t happen.

“We have to do it, you have to highlight it… you can’t hide it and it gives you strength to know that something is being done,” said Bryson.

Nimmers just hope by making this an annual walk, more families will come out to support.

“You shouldn't be afraid to walk in your own neighborhoods, you should not be afraid to go to the shopping mall. We should not be afraid to send our kids to school in fear of the gun violence,” said Nimmers.

Link to join the Facebook support group of Dwight T McCalls Run against Gun Violence:

https://www.facebook.com/Dwight-T-McCalls-Run-Against-Violence-1861550660728768/