Family members watch, wait as crews search for child who fell into Mississippi River

Rescuers on the river are searching the water for a missing two-year-old boy.

Hawk Newberry fell off a dock while fishing with his dad, older sister, aunt and uncle Tuesday night.

They've been at the water's edge ever since, praying.

Renee Allcock, Cousin: 09:31:10 "They want him as much as we do. They want to find him just as much as we do so that is good," said the boy's cousin, Renne Allcock.

She says the family has been taking shifts since the accident.

"Watching, watching, watching and waiting for his recovery. Try and bear with each other. Be strong. Stay strong," she added.

Divers have been in and out of the water, checking out anything that looks out of the ordinary. Faced with the reality that the mission of these rescuers is a recovery, the family is remembering the young boy, full of life.

"Loud. Loud. Spunky. Huge little monster. Adventurous. Definitely loved playing outside by the water. Loved playing with rocks, exploring all the different types of rocks. Busy. Just a busy, a busy two-year-old boy," she said.

While they wait, the family is taking comfort in a community that has rallied around them.

"We're very thankful for everyone that is around and showing their support. We feel like we are alone but we are so not alone," said Allcock.

The Rock Island Fire Department says they will continue the search until the boy is found. The Arsenal Fire Department, Davenport Fire Department along with the DNR are assisting with the search.