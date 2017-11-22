Family of Eddie Patterson suing the City of Rockford

The family of Eddie Patterson says they're suing the city of Rockford.

The family claims Patterson's death during the November 5th traffic stop with Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was not justified, that's according to the Rockford Register Star.

Despite the fact that the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating the deaths of Patterson and officer Cox, the lawyer representing the Patterson family says the lawsuit should allow the family to conduct its own investigation.

Pastor Melvin Brown led a group of protesters to city hall last week calling for a federal investigation into the men's deaths. Both Rockford police chief Dan O'Shea and mayor Tom McNamara say a federal investigation is not likely.