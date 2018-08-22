Family of Mollie Tibbetts releases statement

The family of missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts released a statement on a body being found and the arrest of a man charged with Mollie's murder.

In the statement released by the Iowa Department of Public safety is says the family says, "Our hearts are broken."

The statement goes on to say, "On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.

At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.

Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful."

The 20-year old woman disappeared on July 18, 2018, while jogging near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. After more than a month of searching, investigators located what is believed to be her body in a farm field in rural Poweshiek County on August 21, 2018.

An autopsy is being conducted, but results will not be available for a while. Charges were filed against Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who has a court appearance in Poweshiek County District Court at 1:00 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

The family of Mollie Tibbetts has asked that the statement be shared with members of the media and the public.

