Family of man killed in Rock Island works to combat violence

On the one-year anniversary of a man shot and killed in Rock Island loved ones are still looking for answers in his death. Their focus since then has also been trying to curb violence in the community.

De'Mar Bester was gunned down at 24 years old on August 23rd, 2016. The very next day his mother and brother say they out to make a difference and try to prevent more senseless acts of violence.

"Just a mother who did not sit down. I don't think I've had the opportunity or the process to even grieve," said Othea Stevenson. "I started to say what could have happened differently in this city? What could we have done differently?"

She and her oldest son walked around the neighborhood near 12th Avenue and 12th Street where Bester was killed. They came up with ideas to improve safety and shine a light on the violence issue.

"This whole area was dark so I put a petition together called Lights, Camera, Action," she said. They petitioned neighbors and went to the city. Soon the Glenhurst Court area will be better lit and have more eyes on it. As a reminder of the impacts of such senseless crimes, the family and community came together to make sure Bester has a permanent place in an area they're working so hard to turn around. A bench in his honor was unveiled at a ceremony on Wednesday.

"It's beautiful. It's a thing that even today and these past couple months has been keeping me going," said Darwin Gray, Bester's brother.

They don't plan to slow down their efforts especially with all of the recent gun violence throughout the Quad Cities area.

"If we allow this to continue then eventually it ends up being one of your cousins, one of your brothers, one of your sisters," said Gray.

"It breaks my heart. What can we do as a community, and not only as a community but the city officials downtown to have a strategic plan and put it together so we can stop this violence," added Stevenson.

Stevenson says her next mission is to get abandoned properties cleaned up. Most of all, she plans to continue to encourage people to speak up and look out for one another.

"Let's bridge that gap from the city officials to the community. Let's bring that back together as a whole," she said.

Rock Island police say De'Mar Bester's killing is still under investigation, but they have no update on their search right now. The family also passed out fliers in the neighborhood to encourage anyone with information to contact police. There is a reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.