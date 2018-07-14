Family of man shot by Rock Falls police hold march demanding further justice

An Illinois family marched through the streets of Rock Falls Saturday, six months after their loved one was shot and killed by police following a slow speed chase in January.

The roughly two dozen people who marched from Rotary Park to the Rock Falls police station chanted "justice for Nate" and "release the tapes".

Nathaniel "Nate" Edwards was shot by officers on January 26th. The State Police and County Attorney ended their investigation and will not bring charges against the officer.

"He was a character," Alfredia Edwards, Nate's mother said. "I miss him telling me that I'm a good Mom and that he loved me. Yes, I miss that. I miss grabbing him"

Alfredia is pushing the Rock Falls Police Department to release more dash camera video from the night of the shooting. The department released a video last week. In it, you can hear officers telling Edwards to "open the door" and that he is going "to get shot". The department told TV6 it is the only video they have from their patrol cars.

"(I'm) living in a nightmare," Alfredia said. I wait for him on Saturday and every day of the week. He's not there anymore."

The decision to not pursue charges against the officer gave those who marched Saturday purpose. Nate's mother does not agree with the decision and is fighting for what she calls further justice.

"I want those policemen to pay," Alfredia said. "They can't walk around here and think that it is okay. It may be my son this time, but next time it may be someone else's."

The officers involved did not have body cameras. The department says those have been purchased but that was in the works before the shooting of Edwards.

The officer involved in the initial attempt to pull Edwards over said he saw Edwards weaving and speeding. They told investigators their decision to open fire was because Edwards was revving the engine of his car, attempting to run them over.

The car was off camera when the shooting took place.