One year later, family of missing man asks for your help finding him

Jeff McAllister still remembers this time last year, exactly one year ago his son David went missing.

"I did call him on the phone and talked to him," Jeff said. "He indicated that he would be home that night, obviously he never showed. We have not seen or heard form him since."

David was last seen at his home on May 10th, 2017. Officials say he may have been experiencing personal issues at the time of his disappearance. Jeff says David was independent and resourceful but always kept in touch.

"That's very much unlike him to go without at least talking with one of his friends," Jeff added. "Or his mother, he and his mother were very close. It would be very unusual for him not to contact her on a regular basis."

The last ping to David's cell phone was in early May of last year near Vanderveer Park.

"It is very hard to not know what has happened and not have any clues or anything to go on," Jeff said.

But he and the rest of David's family and friends still have hope.

"We pray every day that we'll find something," he said. "An answer of some kind, ideally he would come home and be fine but we're realistic and know that might not be the case."

If you have information about David McAllister you're asked to call Bettendorf Police at 563-344-4015, Crime Stoppers of the QC at (309) 762-9500, or Bring our Missing Home Inc. at (810)294-4858. If you would like to remain anonymous, you're asked to mail info to P.O. Box 1474 Bettendorf, Iowa 52722.

More info about David's appearance can be found below.



