Family of slain teen holds memorial walk

The family of Akeim Hill honored his life while holding a walk against violence on Saturday.

Hill was fatally shot last month when 17-year-old James Bailey Junior and 16-year-old Joseph Howard-Rogers met Hill. During that meeting, a fight broke out, and Hill was shot twice and killed.

His mother was at the walk Saturday with signs suggesting what the local youth could be doing instead of being involved in violence.

"I have my step daughter right here who has a sign giving you ideas. Here's some ideas, you know: go swimming, go back to school, get a job, plan a vacation with your family. Go for a walk. You know you don't have to be so mad, I don't know what they're so mad for. I don't understand," said Kristina Taylor.

Hill's mother described her son as someone who loved fitness and could make others laugh as soon as he entered a room.

Both of the boys arrested in connection with the murder of Hill are being charged with first-degree murder as well as first-degree robbery.

