Family of woman killed by self-driving Uber reach settlement with the company

The family of the woman killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle has reached a settlement with the ride services company.

49-year-old Elaine Herzberg died after being hit by an Uber self-driving SUV in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe earlier this month.

The settlement ends what could have been a lengthy legal battle over the first fatality caused by an autonomous vehicle.

The law firm representing the family said the deal between Uber and Herzberg's husband and daughter was reached earlier this month.

The ride-share company suspended autonomous driving tests in all cities, after the fatal collision. The details of the crash are still being investigated.

The Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.