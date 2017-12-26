Family receives gifted dog after crash

A family is growing after a fatal crash last month killed one of their dogs.

On Nov. 11 someone ran a stop sign and hit the car Phil and Norma Buchmayer and their three dachshunds were in.

This was in Washington County on Highway 1.

One of their dachshunds went missing for a week, but was later found.

Another dachshund, Frankie, died in the crash.

But, the couple tells TV9 that a family saw the story we did and gave them dachshund puppy for Christmas.

The couple posted these photos to Facebook saying "they knew that he wouldn't replace our baby, but he will help with the healing."

The couple is still raising money for more surgeries, to donate click here.