Family safely exits home after early morning fire in Rock Island

A family of three safely exited their home after an early morning fire in Rock Island.

Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of Stadium Drive Monday morning, March 12 around 6:30 a.m. According to the battalion chief, it started in the basement.

The family will not need assistance from the Red Cross as they have relatives who live in the same block.

The home is not considered a total loss, however, they cannot move back into the home until it has been cleared out.