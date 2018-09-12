Family speaks out after loved one dies unexpectedly at nursing home

The Illinois Department of Public Health says they will not be citing a local nursing home after a Milan man unexpectedly died while receiving treatment at Heartland of Moline.

“What really happened, I think is what we are all about,” said Andrea Coyne, granddaughter of James Leffler. “What really happened, why did it happen,”

Those are the questions that Andrea Coyne still wants answers from the staff at Heartland of Moline Nursing Home after her grandfather James Leffler unexpectedly passed away on August 26th.

Coyne says her grandfather suffered a stroke leaving him unable to walk, so doctors recommended he get physical therapy. She said they admitted him to Heartland of Moline located on 833 16th Ave, Moline, IL, for a 21-day program.

“We thought we were helping him by sending him to get therapy, sending him to get stronger, something that we couldn't do and this happened,” said Coyne.

However, things changed for her family when they got a call that Sunday morning from the facility.

"He was there for three days and we got a call that he had fallen,” said Coyne.

What they thought would be a quick hospital visit, quickly turned into the worst day of their lives.

“He had a significant brain bleed, so he did the CT scan and he said he had a devastating brain bleed and that would end his life,” said Coyne.

Coyne says she doesn't understand what happened and the stories the facility is giving them don't make sense.

“They don't know why he fell, they don't know if a call light was on, they don't know anything really,” said Coyne.

She says she's now happy she visited him the day before he died.

“Thank God, we all talked to him that day or else we would have never heard his voice again,” said Coyne.

As his family reflects on the impact he left on all of them.

“He's like the rock of our family, funniest guy ever, the go-to for everybody,” said Coyne.

She hopes to get answers for him now that he can't speak for himself.

"We just want to know why, why this had to happen, and I don't want this to happen to another family,” said Coyne.

Officals at the Illinois Department of Public Health say after investigaiting the incident they are not citing the nursing home.

TV6 reached out to the nursing home and got a statement from Kelly Kessler Director of Marketing Communications:

“The staff of heartland is saddened by the unexpected death of one of our patients.

In accordance with federal and state laws and regulations, nursing centers are not permitted to discuss individual patients or residents who reside in a facility. Heartland is committed to preserving this patient’s and his family’s confidentiality and privacy. Again, the staff is greatly saddened by the loss and wants to express their deepest sympathy to the family.

Heartland strives to create a secure and safe environment for all patients and will continue to ensure the health and safety of patients”

TV6 also checked to see if the facility had any violations or fines over the years and we found two instances.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's Nursing Home Violations Annual Reports in April 2015, the facility was cited for a patient who had a deep tissue injury. Injury officials say was a “significant wound”. They were fined $2,200.

In May of 2016, the nursing home was cited for failing to supervise and assist a resident who had been reviewed for falls. The resident reportedly fell, requiring hip surgery as a result. Heartland was fined $25,000.