Family wants answers after their home was listed on foreclosure site

A family in Milan, Illinois is searching for answers after they say dozens of people have driven by their home, even peeking in their windows thinking it's for sale. Homeowner, Chad Horton admits his home was at-risk of foreclosure months ago due to a failed business venture. However, court documents show a judge dismissed the order on April 17 after Horton paid. Several foreclosure sites, like Auction.com still list Horton's home as 'for-sale.'

"[It's] nightmare that's never going to get over," Horton said. "I fought, I paid a lot of money to get my house up and then for this to keep happening to me and my family is just unnecessary."

We called, The Judicial Sales Corporation, the contact listed under the posting on Auction.com, for answers. A representative tells us the company was originally tasked to sell the home and said it has nothing to do with Auction.com. The Judicial Sales Corporation listed Horton's home foreclosure as cancelled on its website two weeks ago.

The company is advising potential home bidders to always check the seller's website before bidding on a home. According to The Judicial Sales Corporation, Auction.com rarely updates its listings, even when the foreclosure is cancelled.

TV6 is still working with Horton and his family to get his home removed from the website.

