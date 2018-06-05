Family's cat dies after being tortured by 12-year-old

A Clinton family is speaking out after their cat died over the weekend. A 12-year-old boy is accused of burning and cutting it.

“You need to keep your animals close and don't trust anybody,” said Shannon Miller, owner of Pitty Pat.

That's the warning Shannon Miller has for pet owners. After her cat Pitty Pat was tortured by a 12-year-old child. She says the boy told her, he got the knife he used from his father.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday around 8:45 in the morning. The 12-year-old broke into the family’s trailered boat in the backyard. Miller says when they heard some noise, they went to check it out.

“A child was inside and bolted, jumped out of the boat, and my husband went after him,” said Miller.

Miller says the child ran down their backyard alley and her husband was able to get the knife out of his hand, while she called the police.

"I was telling him (police) we are holding him, he's got a knife. He’s trying to stab us with it. We need help,” said Miller.

She says her daughter then found Pitty Pat on the steps trying to crawl up. After being stabbed multiple times in the chest.

“He had soaked her in chemicals, he tried to set her on fire. He tried to cut her tail off and she was just lying there,” said Miller.

Miller says they tried to do everything they could for their cat, but it was too late.

“When they opened her up, they said he inflicted too much damage. He had stabbed her too many times, there was no way to fix it, so she passed away,” said Miller.

She says in the 18 years they have lived in Clinton, she's always had her animals out in the backyard.

“She usually sits by the gate and greets people as they come by. That's just her demeanor, that's what she's always done,” said Miller.

Although nothing can bring Pitty Pat back, she's now going to be more careful for the safety of the rest of her animals.

“I never thought I was going to have to lock up my animals because of small children in the area,” said Miller.

The family had Pitty Pat for 15 years. They held a funeral for her yesterday. They also say they hope the child can get the help he needs. Police have charged the 12-year-old with first-degree burglary and animal torture.