Fan donations sought for low-income households

Project NOW is seeking donations of fans to distribute to low-income households. The recipients will be primarily households with elderly or disabled individuals and households with children under six.

Project NOW assists families in Henry, Mercer, and Rock Island counties. They are requesting that fan donations be dropped off at any Project NOW office. Those unable to reach a Project NOW office should call and make arrangements for the donations to be picked up.

The Project NOW offices are located in the following places:

-- 605 1/2 SW 3rd Street, Aledo, 309-582-2644

-- 208 W 2nd Street, Kewanee, 309-852-4565

-- 418 19th Street, Rock Island, 309-793-6391

Households that are eligible to receive a fan can only receive one every three years due to the limited number of fans the agency has to distribute.

For more information about the agency, visit ProjectNOW.org.