Fans fill the stadium with love and support at final Mallards game

It was a bittersweet day for many as fans filled the stadium with love and support for the Mallards. The Mallards played their final game tonight since the team will be ceasing operations.

One group of fans says hockey is what brought them together.

"We always call it our hockey family. It's just this is where we meet. You know every family has their reunion. This is ours," said Marquisa Webster.

About 23 years of friendship means countless hockey memories.

"The Quad Cities Mallards isn't just hockey, it's a lifestyle for most of us. My son's been coming here since he was 6 months old. I've come since day one," said David Milleville.

Several season ticket holders also made a 25-dollar, refundable deposit per seat for next season. The Taxslayer Center says this will help potential owners gauge interest in the team.

"Definitely think it's a good idea to just show the potential owners that hey, we're here, we really want this, we will support it," said Trish Hahn.

Several fans say the Quad Cities will always believe in hockey and hope the team finds new ownership.

The Taxslayer Center's executive director says he has received multiple offers from potential owners but has not picked one yet. He says he wants someone that will stay long-term.

