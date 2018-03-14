Fans react to news of QC Mallards last season

The Quad City Mallards are back on the ice tonight after the team announced yesterday they would be ceasing operations at the end of this season. But how are the fans reacting to the news? Some say this is a big blow to the QC area.

Some fans took signs into tonight's game, reading "save the Mallards." Lucy Ward and her friends and family say this team means a great deal to them, so the news was shocking when they first heard the teams were going to cease operations after this season. "They mean a lot to me, they do, they're a great team, we never saw this coming, never ever," said Ward.

But she wasn't the only one, as fans filed in one by one, some say their heart were heavy.

"We're going to miss it a lot, it's going to be a big thing that's going to be missed in the Quad Cities," said fan Jamie Briggs.

Briggs says the loss of the Mallards is a big loss for the local economy. She says it'll put a strain on local businesses and hotels.

"When the other teams come here they bring their fan-base sometimes and bring a busload of people with them," Briggs said.

But some say they're still holding out hope of a Mallards return in the near future.

