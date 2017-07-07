Fareway helps needy kids in Moline win new bikes

Over a dozen kids in Moline now have new wheels. Fareway helped Variety-theChildren's Charity give thirteen lucky kids bikes Friday morning.

All 117 store locations participated in the Roundup at the Register campaign raising over $49,000.

Bike presentations are being held in stores receiving the highest donation totals.

"I think it's the easiest way to get a smile from a kid. So you give a kid a bike, they have an instant smile. They're able to enjoy that bike, coming here I think they're kind of chomping at the bits because we're waiting for all the families to get here to give those bikes," said JJ Trotta, the Eastern Iowa Director of Variety Children's Charity.

Fareway worked with the local elementary schools in Moline to identify thirteen children who could benefit from the fundraiser.

