Fareway looking to build new store in Monmouth, Ill.

The City of Monmouth, Illinois is taking steps to attract a new grocery store and new jobs.

The city council approved an economic incentive Monday night with Fareway. According to City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher, it would come in a form of a future tax rebate, if the grocery store chain builds the store.

Fareway is in the process of acquiring the property and plans to start construction on a new store this summer, with opening expected in the spring of 2019.

The store would amount to a $5,000,000 investment and create 75 new jobs.

