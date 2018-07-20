Farm Bill Moves to Conference Committee

The farm bill is officially going to a conference committee between the House and Senate. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives moved to send the bill to conference. The members who will try to resolve the differences between the two bills were also named as House conferees.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says one big stumbling block will be work requirements, in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) found in the House version of the bill.

While Grassley supports work requirements, Democrats don't, "We'll never get 60 votes in the United States Senate for that. So, a key factor is whether or not the House will give into the Senate version of the food stamp portion of the farm bill. It's going to be dependent on whether we get a bill to the president at all."

In addition the House passed a Democratic motion to instruct conferees to insist on 10 year permanent funding for an animal vaccine program, which passed 392 to 20. The House bill also has permanent funding, while the Senate bill only has authorization for appropriations.

Another challenge is getting the bill done before the end of September, when the current farm bill expires. If that happens, there will likely be a year renewal of the farm bill.

This week, the legislature will likely get to conference But Congress typically is out for the summer,

However, Grassley says the Senate will stay in session for August, "But if the House of Representatives is out for their summer recess during the month of August. I think it's going to be impossible to get an agreement between the House and Senate before September."

