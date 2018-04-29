Farmers get back to work on the roads, but remind motorists to use caution

Farmers are getting back to what they do best now that warmer weather is settling in, now farmers want drivers to be on high alert on the roads. Local farmers say more tractors are hitting the roads all at once due to the late start of the season, so you're going to see more as you make your daily commute.

Joe Heinrich, a farmer in Maquoketa says motorists tend to get a little impatient when they're on the roads transporting crops. "I urge everyone to have patients right now this time of year because you'll see more equipment on the road because of the late start," said Heinrich.

He says he hasn't seen any accidents happen before, but he says there have been a few close calls. He says most of those close calls happen when a tractor is turning left, making a wide turn.

"As you go to pass an implement be very careful that they're not turning left, because that's where most of the accidents happen, we as farmers can't always see everything around us, there's a lot of blind spots," he said.

But there are another blindspots motorists don't often think of; dust on gravel roads. "When it's kicking up you can't see if a car is right behind you then if you're meeting a car, you have to be careful on the gravel roads especially," he said.

To be fair, it's not always on the motorist, it's a two-way street when it comes to being safe on the roads. "Drivers need to be responsible, think about how to be safe, but those of us in the tractor we have to do the same thing," Heinrich said.