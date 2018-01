The 27th annual Quad City Farm Equipment show is at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

The show offers over 200 companies giving farmers the opportunity to see everything that is needed for the next planting and harvesting such as long line, short line, seeds, supplies, chemicals and livestock equipment.

Show hours are Sunday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Closing day is Tuesday, January 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Show admission and parking are free.