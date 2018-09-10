Farmers now able to apply for money to offset tariff losses

Farmers are now able to apply for bailout money to offset losses from imposed tariffs.

Photo: Pixabay

The funding is part of a $12 billion emergency farm aid program that has been announced by President Donald Trump's administration.

However, economists tell KCCI they believe it is just a short-term fix.

"This type of payment is not going to put them back where they were three to four months ago,” Chad Hart, an associated professor of economics at Iowa State University said. “It’s just enough, if you will, to help them carry on to pay the bills at least for right now.”