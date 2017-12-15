Fatal accident on I-74 near Atkinson

One person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-74, late Thursday night, December 14 near Atkinson, Ill.

Illinois State Police say a car headed eastbound near mile marker 27 left the road, crossed the center median and hit an SUV headed westbound. The driver of the car got out to talk to the driver of the SUV.

A short time later, the driver of the car tried to cross westbound traffic and was struck and killed by a Ford F750 truck.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic was shut down at exit 32 for the crash investigation. All lanes were reopened at 6:30 a.m. the crash remains under investigation.